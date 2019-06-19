ETHIOPIAN Airlines Group, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, has been voted the ‘Best Airline in Africa’ for third consecutive year.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

GebreMariam said the airline bagged the award at the Skytrax 2019 World Airlines Awards in Paris on 18 June.

He further disclosed that the company also won ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ as well as ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ at the award ceremony.

He said:“We are glad to have been named the ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’, based on the votes of travelers.

“I would like to sincerely thank, first and foremost, our global customers for the strong and consistent vote of confidence.

“Thanks to the entire colleagues at Ethiopian airlines, who always make extraordinary efforts to delight their customers.

“We have grown to more than 120 destinations worldwide with 115 ultra-modern fleet.

“We offer excellent connectivity with one of the best travel experiences that helped us become the best airline in Africa and one of the front-runners in the world.

“As a customer-focused and market driven airline, we always strive to meet and exceed customers’ expectations through our signature service and world-class products.”

According to him, Skytrax is the most prestigious global air transport rating organisation that conducts the world’s largest annual airline passenger satisfaction survey.

He said customers made their personal choices as to which airline they considered to be the best.

GebreMariam said Ethiopian Airlines had previously received SKYTRAX World Airline Award for Best Airline Staff in Africa, two times and ‘Best Airline in Africa’, ‘Best Business Class in Africa’ and ‘Best Economy Class in Africa’ 2018.

“While much has evolved in the industry, Ethiopian has stood the test of time and achieved most of its overarching goals, going halfway through its projected 15 year plan, Vision 2025.

“Ethiopian is now expanding its footprint to underserved global destinations and is serving global travellers with its signature Africa’s flavoured Ethiopian hospitality onboard and in the air.

“True to form, the airline has also continued pushing the frontiers of aviation technology with the 21st century new generation fleet,” he added. (NAN)

– June 18, 2019 @ 11:42 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)