FG appoints new MD for FAAN

PRESIDENT Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

According to a statement by James Odaudu, deputy director, press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) on Monday, the appointment takes immediate effect.

The new FAAN MD is an ICAO/ACI accredited International Airport Professional. Until his new appointment, Captain Yadudu was the Director of Airport Operations of the Authority.

He also holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems, Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

Captain Yadudu is to take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Saleh Dunoma.

May 20, 2019

