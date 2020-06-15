MINISTER for aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday berated the flight company that conveyed Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert saying “the flight was approved for a different purpose.”

Sirika said this while answering questions during the daily briefing on the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

He said the company has been suspended indefinitely. He also said the flight captain will be sanctioned for providing false information. – The Nation

– Jun. 15, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

