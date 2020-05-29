TWO aeroplanes, on Friday landed at the new International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, Yobe State, in a test run ahead of the official opening of the airport.

The first plane with registration number NAF 961, landed at about 1:59pm, while the second, registered N100EK, carrying medical consumables for the treatment of COVID-19, landed about 30 minutes later.

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni who witnessed the historic event, expressed happiness over the aircraft landing and completion of the project.

“This is promise made and promise kept. We have delivered. The next step will be commissioning of the airport by the special Grace of God,” Buni said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that contract for the construction of the cargo airport was awarded in Sept. 2017 by the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Gaidam.

NAN

– May 29, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT /

