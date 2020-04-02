France evacuates citizens from Nigeria

More than 399 French nationals were airlifted out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos, on Thursday, April 2.

They were flown out by an Air France aircraft which took to the skies about 13.56 hours.

The Nation reported that the French nationals completed all security and health checks before they boarded the aircraft.

Boeing 777-200 is among the aircraft type in the fleet of Air France used in a single operation to accommodate up to 399 passengers.

The airline had since secured permit from the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, to undertake the operations under the ‘ emergency / special / humanitarian ‘ flights category. – The Nation

