THE State of Israel on Tuesday recorded a second direct flight from Nigeria, which is described as another milestone in the 60 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mr. Yotam Kreiman, Deputy Chief of Mission, Israel to Nigeria said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kreiman said that 45-passengers that boarded the flight from Nigeria to Israel included Israelis, Nigerian diplomats, and citizens on medical urgent matters.

“Forty-five Israelis and Nigerians are flying out of Nigeria, and on the plane returning, we have 75 passengers coming back to Nigeria including Nigerian diplomats returning home,” he said

According to him, the flight is put together through the help of the Chairman, Air-Peace, Allen Onyema, and the Israeli companies in Nigeria.

Kreiman said: “For us, this is a special celebration; we are doing a 60-years celebration of the relationship between Israel and Nigeria.

“What is unique about the second direct flight leaving today (Tuesday) from Lagos-Abuja to Tel-Aviv is that we are strengthening ties by creating more direct flights in the future.

“We hope to see all the direct flights coming up soon; where tourists, students, Christians, and Muslims can come and visit Israel.

“And, they can go directly on easy, cheaper, and faster way; this is what it means to us,” he said.

He noted that a 16-year-old Nigerian student in need of special medical treatment in Israel for blood donation over brain problem was also on-board of the flight.

“The student’s family member was found as a suitable blood donor, therefore his inclusion in chattered flight by an Israeli company, as a special guest to Israel, to save his life,” he said.

He said that in spite of challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Israel-Nigeria cooperation waxed stronger.

He noted that Israel, during the pandemic donated facemasks to doctors and nurses through a partnership with the Ministry of Health.

He added that palliative was also donated to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Mosques, and orphanages in collaboration with ChabadAid. (NAN)

