A planned strike by German cabin crew union UFO is illegal, Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa said on Monday.

The carrier, however, added that it would try to offer its full schedule on Sunday in spite of plans for a five-hour walkout.

“Our clear goal is to maintain the full flight schedule on Oct. 20,’’ a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“UFO strikes at Lufthansa are illegal,’’ she added.

NAN

-Oct 14, 2019 @18:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)