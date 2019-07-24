NIGERIAN carrier, Air Peace says the landing incident involving its Flight P4 7191 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Tuesday has nothing to do with the airworthiness of the aircraft.

Air Peace, in a statement by its Safety Manager, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, on Wednesday said preliminary investigation by the airline indicated that the aircraft landed harder than intended by the pilot.

“Our preliminary in-house investigation indicates that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel.

“There are no issues with the airworthiness of the aircraft as Air Peace Ltd. assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares no resources to that effect.

“The management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as demanded by industry standards,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQO, which was coming in from Port Harcourt made a hard landing and lost its nose-wheel.

The 133 passengers and six crew members on board were safely disembarked by the emergency response agencies.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has already began investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the incident. (NAN)

– July 24, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)