THE Air Task Force, ATF, of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has dealt another blow on the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, by completely destroying an ammunition-laden gun truck and immobilising another one belonging to the group at Garunda in the Northern part of Borno Sate.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the attacks were carried out on Tuesday the 10th of September, 2019.

Air Commodore Daramola narrated that the feat was achieved when a Nigerian Air Force, NAF, Alpha Jet aircraft on armed reconnaissance mission along the Gudumbali-Zari-Garunda axis spotted 2 ISWAP gun trucks emerging from Jumaacheri settlement heading towards Garunda.

“The attack aircraft tracked the 2 gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into folliage. The aircraft engaged one of the gun trucks, which was camouflaged under a tree, in successive passes scoring accurate hits leading to the neutralization of some of the ISWAP occupants.

“The gun truck was later seen engulfed in flames as a result of multiple mini-explosions of the on-board ammunition. The other gun truck was also tracked and immobilized after its occupants had abandoned it under another tree in the area” Air Commodore Daramola said.

He also assured that the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations against the terrorists in the Northeast. – ChannelsTv

-Sep 12, 2019 @15:33 GMT |

