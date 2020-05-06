NAMIBIA for the first time will be represented on the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Digital Transformation Advisory Council (DTAC) as a member, the country’s airline, Air Namibia, announced on Wednesday.

Air Namibia’s Chief IT Director, Victor Nghifindaka, will serve as a member for a period of three years effective May, the airline said in a statement.

The DTAC acts as an advisor to the Board of Governors and the IATA Director-General on matters concerning industry transformation and aviation industry data connected with international air transport.

Air Namibia’s Acting CEO, Elia Erastus, commended Nghifindaka of his new assignment and is confident that he will discharge his responsibilities with skill, diligence, and passion.

“This is a great milestone for the airline and the country at large since this is the first time Air Namibia is being represented on the council,’’ he said

Erastus added that it was humbling to see that Namibian human capital is being recognised by international bodies such as IATA to represent the region.

According to Nghifindaka, Namibia’s economic aspirations to become a logistics hub can be complemented by a strong and modern aviation industry driven by digital transformation and the country should be ready for the 4th industrial revolution.

Currently, the DTAC is comprised of 11 members, who were nominated from each of the seven IATA Board geographical regions. (Xinhua/NAN)

