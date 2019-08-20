MEMBERS of the National Assembly from Niger has pledged to partner with the Niger state government on infrastructure development.

Alhaji Abdullahi Sabi, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, disclosed this when he led other members of assembly from the state to courtesy call on Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the members from the state would support the state government in addressing infrastructure challenges in transport, health, agriculture and water sectors.

“We the Niger people, the three senators and the 10 House of Representative members from the state are here to tell you that we are fully ready to partner with government to develop the state.

“We are here to pledge our loyalty and commitment to you in various areas that will assist you as the governor to reduce some of the challenges the state is going through.

“We have realised that all hands need to be on deck in order to address some of these challenges,’’ he said.

Sabi, who decried the deplorable state of Federal roads in the state, especially the Minna-Suleja road, gave the assurance that the National assembly would draw the attention of the Federal government for quick intervention.

He added that members of the 9th assembly would work with the state government so as not to repeat what happened in the 8th assembly.

Responding, Bello commended the members for their visit, saying that it would improve relationship between members of the National assembly and the state government.

He lamented the deplorable state of Federal roads in the state as a result of the heavy duty trucks plying the roads.

“These trucks carry products above the approved standard of 30,000 tones some even carry fuel up to 70,000 liters, thereby putting pressure on our roads.

“We need collaboration with you so that we can have eyes in Abuja to seek support from ministries especially on funds aside Ministry of Environment and transport to address issues of flood and gully erosion in states.

“This is to enable the state access such funds to address some of these challenges,’’ he said.

NAN

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 19:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)