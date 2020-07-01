Nigeria gives date for reopening airports

NIGERIA will soon reopened its airports for domestic travellers. Hadi Sarika, minister of aviation made the announcement on Wednesday, July 1, through a tweet in his verified twitter handle while .

According to the tweet, which is below, the Abuja and Lagos airports will resume on July 8, while Kano, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt and Owerri reopens on July 11. The other airports will resume on July 15.

Sirika said that the date for the resumption of the international airport will be announced later.

The capture of the tweet is below:

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)