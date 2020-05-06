Nigerian Woman gives birth aboard Emirate Airline 

KAFAYAT Amusan, a Nigerian lady, one of the stranded Nigerian travellers, returning from Dubai, UAE, has been delivered of a baby boy on board Emirates airline departing to Lagos on Wednesday.

She put to bed, on board the plane, 30 minutes after departure, which

resulted in the plane returning back to Dubai after take off.

She is currently on admission at a Hospital in Dubai.

The Nigerian Ambassador in Dubai, Ambassador Rimi and staff of the

Embassy are in touch with the mother and child who are in good

condition.

Emirates Airline had to change to another aircraft which is now enroute

to Lagos with 265 returnees on board.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, congratulated Amusan for another addition in her family and prayed she return safely to the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said she will return to Nigeria after obtaining birth

certificate and other necessary travel documents for her baby boy, according to a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, head, Media and Public Relations, NIDCOM, Abuja .