The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika says the Federal Government’s plan to fly national carrier is still on course.

Sirika, who was represented by Mr Muhammad Shehu, Director of Planning Research Statistics (PRS) in the ministry, made this known in Abuja during his speech at the 7th edition of the aviation workers’ week.

The Theme of the event is “Contributions of a National Carrier to the Socio-economic Development of Nigeria. “

According to him, the actualisation of the national carrier will create job to boost Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) of the nation.

Sirka commended the ministry`s effort in resuscitating and redefining the operational modality of the national carrier.

According to him, our focus to fly national carrier is still on course, despite what we read on media. It is my hope that all we have lessons that will further shape our opinion of necessity of national carrier.

“At this juncture, permit me to salute the creative instinct and reflective intelligence of the joint council in the choice of the theme and efforts put in place to organise this traditional but important event.

“I am humble by your invitation, supportive spirit and a high sense of responsibility. Management can only look forward to lend more support in your future activities, “ the minister said.

Mr Hector Nnadi, Chairman of Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council, said objective of the programme was to examine management-labour relationship and map way forward for industrial harmony at the workplace environment.

“Over the time, we had to move beyond the fast-fading concept of union and management interactions to more relevant and impactful themes, generally viewed as more contemporary in the aviation industry.

“Motivated by the need for systematic examination and cross fertilisation of ideas, opinions and views with respect to cherished national ideal by aviation professionals, the annual seventh edition theme actually emerged.

“The concept is anchored on the desirability or otherwise of a National Carrier’s contributions to the socio-economic growth of our fatherland,“ he said. (NAN)

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 16:05 GMT |

