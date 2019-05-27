THE National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, has advised the organised labour to apply sparingly strike as a tool for pressing their demands instead of engaging in constructive bargaining.

Richard Onwuka Egbule, the Chairman of the Commission, gave the advice when he played host to Hadi Sirika, the Minister of State for Transportation in charge of Aviation, who in company of the representatives of the four unions in the aviation industry paid a courtesy visit to the Commission.

The chairman said the advice became necessary because whatever was lost during a strike action would not be regained.

The Unions, which had been on strike, came to the Commission to resolve the contentious issues which was the approval on the revised conditions of service for the staff of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

Egbule, who noted that the conditions of service are very important in any agency, especially as they relate to allowances, said the commission would look into the matter which was forwarded to the Commission only the previous day.

He noted that in the past, ‘’the unions had come to the Commission on similar issues which were amicably worked on’’.

Egbule, who explained that ‘’if the demands relate to the rules and other conditions of service spelt out in the Public Rules, the office of the Head of Service looks into it to avoid contradicting the Public Sservice rules’’ and urged the Unions to be patient.

Earlier, the Minister of Aviation had told his host that he was in the Commission to fulfil his earlier promise to the unions that he would personally lead the delegation to the commission to facilitate the early consideration and approval of their conditions of service.

He explained that of the three demands made by the Unions, two had been resolved while the issue of the conditions of service is expected to be considered meticulously by the commission before approval.

Sirika urged the unions to return to work in the interest of the aviation industry and the country.

The minister was at the meeting with DG NCAA, the Director of Human Resources Management in the NCAA and representatives of the unions.

