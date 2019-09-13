SEN. Benjamin Uwajumogu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, has commended Air Peace for exhibiting a rare patriotic zeal by airlifting Nigerian victims of Xenophobic attacks to the country.

Uwajumoju in a statement he issued on Thursday in Abuja, described Air Peace Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, as a Nigerian businessman with conscience.

He called on other business men and women and cooperate institutions in the country to emulate Onyema’s gesture.

Uwajumogu appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to make provisions to rehabilitate the retuning victims in the interim.

He said that it was necessary to integrate the returnees into the Social Investment Scheme so as to get them back on their feet again soonest.

“I am also appealing to governors of South- Eastern states and other governors to immediately put a committee in place to help ameliorate the trauma of the returnees from their respective states as well.” be added.

NAN

-Sep 13, 2019 @08:55 GMT |

