Why Sirika lifted ban on Executive Jet Services

HADI Sirika, minister of aviation, has lifted the ban placed on the Executive Jets Services.

Sirika stated during the Presidential Taskforce briefing in Abuja, on Monday, July 27, that the ministry lift the ban after the company complied with the sanctions imposed on it.

“They have paid parts of the fine and they have brought out a payment plan for the balance. So, we lifted the ban and they will continue to do their business. These are not punitive. They are things to make our industry work better and keep all of you safe.”

Realnews reports that Executive Jet was suspended indefinitely after it violated COVID-19 guidelines on aviation services when the company airlifted Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley to Abuja for a performance when their was still restriction on inter state movement.

It was gathered that the company got approval to airlift a judge to Abuja, but it carried Naira Marley instead.

Nigerians were outraged at that time when both the airline and the popularly musician, who performed at a drive-in show in Abuja during the ban on inter-state movement, flouted the rules for preventing the spread of coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

