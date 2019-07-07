MAIKATI Baru, group managing director of NNPC, has won the Dr. Alirio Parra Life Time Achievement Award in recognition of his services to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The award, according to a release by Ndu Ughamadu, spokesman of NNPC, is named after former the late Venezuelan Minister of Petroleum and one of the founding father of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Parra, who was also the founder of CWC, the organizers of the annual Nigerian Oil and Gas, NOG, Conference and Exhibition, is the highest recognition given by the NOG to worthy individuals at the conference.

Speaking while presenting the award to Baru at a gala night to mark the end of the 2019 Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, Alternate chairman of the NNPC board of Directors and former Group managing director of the corporation, Thomas John, congratulated Baru on his achievements and described him as a worthy son whom he brought into the industry and excelled.

In his response, Baru expressed gratitude to John for his impact on his career saying: “I am not surprised that the man who brought me in is the one who brought me out”.

It would be recalled that Dr. Baru joined the NNPC about twenty eight years ago whenJohn was the group managing director of the corporation.

