THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State Council has honoured the former Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Alhaji Usman Bello for his contributions to the development of media industry in Nigeria.

The NUJ State Chairman, Alhaji Buhari Mamman said while presenting the award that the council identified Bello among the state indigenes who contributed to the development of media industry for the honour.

He said that Bello deserved the honor for the significant roles he played when he was the PRO, Nigeria Customs Service.

Mamman further said that Bello was among the longest serving Customs Public Relations Officers, who performed his duty effectively by projecting the good image of the service during his time.

“Bello, when he was Customs PRO, he established a cordial relationship with the public in general, that is what earn him this recognition,” he said.

According to him, it was because of his wonderful performance that he was chosen and sent to the famous National Institute for policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos in Plateau State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello was born in Kankara, Katsina State on Sept. 1,1957.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Customs in 1982; he served in various capacities in the Nigerian customs service including the PRO.

He served as comptroller in charge of Eastern Marine Command, Port Harcourt, from where he retired in 2017.

After his retirement, the Katsina Emirate Council, conferred a traditional title of “Kanwan-Katsina”, the District Head of Ketare on Bello in recognition of his immense contributions to the development of the state and the country at large.

