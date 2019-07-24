THE Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, on his 90th birthday celebration.



In his congratulatory message, Fayemi described the former Lagos State governor as a visionary leader, outstanding politician and administrator par excellence, who will forever be revered for the giant strides he recorded in politics and public service.



Fayemi said younger generation of politicians and public servants have a lot to learn from Jakande, who, according to him, had retained his modest life style and integrity in and out of office.



“At 90, Alhaji Jakande remains an enigma, a reference point in terms of visionary leadership and integrity in public service. The younger generation of politicians and public office holders have a lot to learn from this great leader.



“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I join millions of well wishers to celebrate this foremost progressive, seasoned administrator and a man of honour, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, also know as “Action Governor” on his 90th birthday.



“Our prayer is that God keeps blessing Baba with good health as he continues to age gracefully,” Fayemi said.

BE

JULY 24, 2019 12:24 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)