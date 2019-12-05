THE fourth edition of the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Award, LAPRIGA, formerly known as Eagles Award holds at Civic Centre, Lagos, on December 19.

Olusegun McMedal, chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos Chapter, told a news conference recently in Lagos, that LAPRIGA as Eagle Award started 10 years ago and that what has been done was to repackage it as a very high profile event to recognise excellence and celebrate practitioners and stakeholders, who have done well in the industry.

“The organization has evolved and it is now seen as the Industries Oscars,” he said, adding: “The awards are exclusively for those in the industry. In this edition, we are having close to 30 honourees more than the previous editions of the award.”

Explaining why they are scaling up the awards, McMedal said that it was recognition that “we need to carry some industries along, the Financial Services Industry, the Telcoms and Public Affairs, they are in our radar for this edition.”

“We need the support of the press to evangelise, especially for LAPRIGA. We need you to play a crucial role of creating and shaping perception for this programme. It’s in our best interest to do it,” he said.

Eniola Mayowa, vice-chairperson of NIPR, Lagos State Chapter, in her remarks, tagged the event as an evening of friendship. Stating that there was no press briefing to announce previous LAPRIGA, Mayowa said that it was necessary because LAPRIGA had been repackaged, which this time would be bigger, better and connecting a lot more stakeholders because it recognises the place of friends in the media, who have always been very supportive.

“What is being done this evening is to share a vision and to seek your buy in because without the media, the success of the past concerning LAPRIGA will probably be a dream,” she said.

Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, President of the African Public Relations Association, who led the audience to observe a minute silence for late Alexander Akinyele, a veteran Public Relations guru, who died in November, noted the statement of Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, who said that “Nigeria does not have an Economic problem. It has a Perception Problem”.

According to him, that observation will continue to challenge public relations professionals until they come up with a solution.

