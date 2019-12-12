ABDULLAHI Muhammad, the outgoing Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has been honoured by the Establishment for African Non-Arab Pilgrims known as Mu’assa’sa for his contributions towards enhancing Hajj operations.

Mrs Fatima Usara, NAHCON Head of Public Affairs, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

Usara said that Muhammad was honoured during a farewell dinner organised by the Mu’assa’sa at its office in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

She said, the outgoing chairman thanked the organisers for the cooperation and support his team enjoyed during yearly Hajj operations and urged them to sustain the tempo.

According to her, Muhammad assured them that the incoming board members are experienced people capable of managing Hajj matters.

”As part of the discussions held, the ougoing chairman requested for improved security around Muna tents and expressed optimism over the proposed additional toilets there.

”He also reminded the Mu’assa’sa of the need to provide special amenities for the disabled like train and other services, ” she said.

Asara said that Muhammad raised the issue of timely communication of new regulations so as to facilitate proper enlightenment that would expedite compliance by Nigerian pilgrims.

Also speaking, NAHCON Commissioner Operations Mr Abdullahi Saleh, requested the Mu’assa’sa to permit Tour Operators to always inspect tent areas reserved for Tour Operators.

According to her, the idea was to enable the operators ascertain its suitability or request for adjustments where necessary.

The President of the Establishment, Mr Rami Labani, described the outgoing chairman’s landmark in Nigeria’s Hajj industry as indelible.

Labani said his footprints are visible all over Hajj affairs from Arafat to Muzdalifa to Muna in Saudi Arabia.NAN

