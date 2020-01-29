A Photographer attached to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, has won one of the Golden Fox Awards of the 2019 Calcutta International Film Festival in India.

Petty Officer-Journalist (POJNL) Usman Abdulkareem picked the award following his submission, a movie script titled ‘Grand Father’s Address’, which was adjudged winner of the features script category.

Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abdulkareem, a prolific writer, has authored two books: ‘Diary of a Peasant Child’ and ‘African Cowboy’.

Abdulkareem thanked Ibas for his support and encouragement, while dedicating the award to the Nigerian Navy for providing him the platform to showcase his talent.

NAN

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 08:50 GMT |

