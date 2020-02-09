THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has been honoured with “Outstanding Partnership” award by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, ISACA.

The Association said it was gratified by the support, collaboration and partnership with the Commission and the great strides the Commission has accomplished as the national regulatory authority for telecommunication in Nigeria.

Glory Idehen, lresident of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chapter of ISACA, referenced activities of the Commission as the regulator of the telecoms, a sector that has enabled growth in other sectors of the economy.

Idehen said ISACA is particularly happy to be associated with NCC.

Prof Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of NCC, who was represented by Abraham Oshadami, head Information Technology at NCC, thanked ISACA for the award. Danbatta noted that as a leading public sector organisation regulating telecoms, NCC takes information technology governance as critical.

Accordingly, the EVC stated that it is just natural that NCC was able to relate warmly with ISACA which is also focused on information technology governance. The EVC expressed gladness that some staff of the Commission are also members of ISACA and hope that ISACA will continue to encourage professional capacity building among the nation’s workforce.

The Information Systems Audit and Control Association, ISACA, is an international not-for-profit professional body with over 200 chapters globally. The Association is reputed for the development and use of information technology systems knowledge and practices to enhance efficiency in corporate governance structures.

– Feb. 9, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)