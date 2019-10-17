THE National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), says it has concluded arrangements to honour female ministers and legislators who were serving as torch bearers for other female politicians in the country.

Dr Jumai Ahmadu, an official of the body, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said that NCWS President Gloria Laraba Shoda has approved Oct. 24, 2019 as the date to honour tseven female ministers, six female senators and 22 female members of the House of Representatives.

She revealed that resource persons had been invited to speak on the theme: “Mentorship: A Panacea for Capacity Building of Women In Politics and Governance”, at the event slated to hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

“Though the number of women in politics and governance, both at the state and national levels, falls short of our expectation, we are determined to encourage our fellow women, who are either elected or appointed, to serve as torch bearers to others.

“It is our sincere hope that the award will spur them to work assiduously to change the narrative in the next political dispensation,” she said.

NAN

– Oct. 17, 2019 @ 08:10 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)