THE upcoming 2019 Nollywood Entertainment Leadership Awards (NELAS) would help promote networking among celebrity artistes and enhance professionaism in the industry, the organisers have said.

Prof. Tobe Enebe, Spokesman for NELAS awards, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the 34 category event would hold in London on Dec. 7.

According to Enebe, the award-winning celebrity event is in partnership with Nollywood Actors Guild of Nigeria (NAGN), Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and the Nigeria High Commission in the UK.

“This year a number of entertainers from across the globe will be present at the annual event in London on Dec. 7.

“The NELAS Awards is open to all, especially celebrities, to network and share ideas on how to grow the entertainment industry.

“We have in past two editions given awards to a number of top celebrities, some of whom are British actresses, Nollywood actors and actresses.

“Others are the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Nigerian singers, Ghanaian artistes and many others,’’ Enebe said.

He said that the NELAS team had lined up top celebrity guests to attend this year’s event.

Among categories to feature in the awards are Best Movie of the year (Africa and Diaspora), Best Actor/Actress and recognition of outstanding personalities in the entertainment industry.

NAN

– Nov. 17, 2019 @ 15:25 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)