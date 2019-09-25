THE International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on Tuesday presented the “ICAO Council President’s Certificate” to Nigeria in recognition its progress in solving aviation security and oversight deficiencies.

A statement issued by Mr James Odaudu, the Director Press and Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation, stated that the award was presented to the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, during the opening ceremony of ICAO’s 40th Triennial Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

According to the statement, the President of ICAO Council, Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu, said the certificate was in recognition of the contributions of deserving member-states to the marked improvement in global aviation safety and security.

It further quoted Aliu as saying that Nigeria received the certificated based on its commitment to the effective implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices.

Aliu said that the efforts of the Nigerian government in transforming the aviation sector had continued to receive recognition at the world stage.

He said that the recognition was meant to encourage the countries to do more.

He further said that the feat would spur other nations to step up their own efforts in promoting the security and safety of their respective air spaces, which would ultimately translate to better global aviation security standards.

Reacting to the award, Sirika expressed delight over the achievements recorded by Nigeria in the area of aviation security and oversight deficiencies to deserve the recognition by world aviation-governing body.

He said that the recognition was a challenge to him and other players in the nation’s aviation industry to do more.

He attributed the achievements to the unwavering commitment and support of President Muhammadu Buhari to the transformation of the country’s aviation industry.

The minister added that the government’s focus on safety and security since its inception had started yielding the desired results.

Sirika commended the ICAO council for monitoring and giving recognition to developments in member-states.

He promised that Nigeria would remain committed to the ideals and objectives of the organisation.

The statement noted that the certificate was awarded to 16 of the 193 member-nations.NAN

-Sep 25, 2019

