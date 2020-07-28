THE Nigeria Immigration Service Servicom week that commenced with visitation to NIS formations and service windows within the FCT and Strategic Service outlets such as the Passport Data Processing Centre at the NIS Headquarters, FCT Command of the service, Visa Counter unit, Migrant e-registration Centre NIS Headquarters, the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) NIS Headquarters, and the Foreign Desk Office at NIS Headquarters, NIS Documents and Facilities production Centres at the NIS Headquarters.

The Servicom week ended with an award given to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede, and other schedule officers in the service, the event rounded up with a virtual meeting with officers of the NIS at the Nigerian Missions and Consulate abroad, passport offices and special formations joining virtually where services are rendered to the public for their adoption, initiation and compliance with the spirit of service delivery and compliance to up the tempo for real time and cost effective services to the general public.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede in his goodwill message appreciated the Servicom focal person for the NIS, Larai Mohammed, for being proactive, up and doing and very effective in following up with all the service windows for compliance and timely service delivery.

A statement by James Sunday, Service Public Relations Officer, said that the

National Coordinator Servicom, Nnenna Akajemele, rendered well deserved encomium on the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede for being a reform-minded public servant and Chief Executive, who has shown interest in transforming the service and leading by example, a feat seen in the various infrastructural, Administrative, Operating systems, and developments in the service.

The National Coordinator observed that the near zero complaints recorded locally and globally on NIS facilitations and service deliveries is as a result of the Zero Tolerance he has for corruption, Indolence and abuses related to official discharge of services by the officers.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede promised to task officers themselves to take responsibility, as most times every negative happening related to the NIS will always capture his portrait even though he is not the officer involved, but as the Chief Executive of the NIS, he accepted responsibility.

He, however, said that henceforth he would turn the table to the officers overseeing, and schedule officers who should take responsibility for their individual and collective actions.

