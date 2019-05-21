Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has presented a Certificate of Commendation to the Anambra State Broadcasting Service, ABS, for impressive performance.

Obiano said that the certificate was presented to Uche Nworah, the managing director of the ABS, for his dedication and commitment in transforming the organisation into a much more modern station.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday during the Executive Council Meeting in Government House, Awka, Obiano noted that Uche Nworah had justified the huge capital that the state government invested in the station.

“My administration will continue to provide adequate facilities to further advance the station into 24 hour broadcast station.

“I am determined to launch the station on the DSTV platform for 24-hour broadcasting. I call on the ABS staff to continue to give Nworah the needed support,’’ Obiano said.

In his response, Nworah commended Obiano and members of the State Executive Council, and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him.

21 May, 2019 @ 18:07 pm @ GMT|

