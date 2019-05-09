PETAN gives Baru Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria gives Maikanti Baru outstanding lifetime achievement award

MAIKANTI Baru, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has been conferred with the 2019 Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN, Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the development of the local content in the nation’s Oil and Gas Industry.

Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in a release today in Abuja, made available to Realnews by said the award was conferred on Baru during the 2019 PETAN award and dinner night as part of activities to herald the golden anniversary of the Offshore Technology Conference, OTC, in Houston, Texas.

Baru, who was represented by Bello Rabiu, NNPC’s chief operating officer, COO, Upstream, said the award would further spur the existing collaboration between NNPC and the indigenous companies.

Explaining that the support for the growth and development of local oil and gas companies would continue to receive the attention of NNPC, Baru stressed that by so doing, more jobs would be created and the Nigerian economy would continue to blossom for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Shortly after presenting the award, Bank Anthony Okoroafor, PETAN chairman, said the Association’s Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Baru following his tireless support and determination to grow the indigenous oil and gas companies in-country.

– May 9, 2019 @ 20:46 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)