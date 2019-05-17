Company support teams and individuals recognized for outstanding customer support and service innovation

RIMINI Street, Inc., RMNI, a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been honoured with seven Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for the Company’s unwavering commitment to providing outstanding client service to organizations around the world. Rimini Street received a gold award for the Innovation in Customer Service category and also received awards for Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year, Customer Service Department of the Year, Woman of the Year in Customer Service, and Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year.

Rimini Street’s global support team earned the Customer Service Department of the Year award for its ultra-responsive, premium-level support provided to clients. Rimini Street’s global support team provides 24/7/365 support coverage, and is made up of hundreds of expert engineers who support clients with operations in 117 countries. The global support team achieved an overall client satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5.0 (with 5.0 being “excellent”), and delivered response times averaging less than five minutes for all Priority 1 cases. Additionally, during the second half of 2017 and the first half of 2018, the group closed over 27,000 support cases across more than 40 countries.

Rimini Street also received a Gold Stevie award in the Innovation in Customer Service category for its innovative new global support service platform that provides proactive service intelligence, further improving internal efficiencies and client satisfaction. This patent- pending platform enables deep business insight and helps the Company’s engineers be highly proactive in servicing clients.

The Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year was awarded to Rimini Street’s Service Operations team who is responsible for developing and operating the service delivery framework required for the front-end teams to provide the highest quality services to clients each year. The team is dedicated to providing the resources and collaboration needed for the global support team as well as the Company’s tax, legal and regulatory product delivery department, ensuring efficient service and accurate delivery of tax, legal and regulatory updates to Rimini Street clients.

Women of the Year in Customer Service

Two Rimini Street employees received awards for Woman of the Year in Customer Service – Brenda Davenport, vice president Quality Assurance and Jennifer Perry, vice president of Global SAP Support – for their dedication to providing leadership for their respective teams and supporting their client’s success. Brenda manages the global quality assurance program for all tax and regulatory updates developed by Rimini Street for SAP, JDE, EBS, RSITE and PeopleSoft products. Jennifer is responsible for developing and managing the delivery of support to global SAP clients. Both women exemplified the drive to lead their teams to deliver excellent customer results, top quality deliverables and a consistent experience for clients around the world.

Two of Rimini Street’s primary support engineers, PSEs, were also recognized, receiving the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year award – Etan Spierer for Oracle products and Joe van der Merwe for SAP products – for their commitment and focus on delivering first class customer service to their clients. Both PSEs received awards for providing detailed attention to each of their client’s needs with in person visits and frequent phone conversations, solving cases requiring expert knowledge of the client’s systems and responding on average in less than five minutes to Priority 1 critical cases, as well as mentoring their internal teams to encourage long-lasting partnerships with colleagues and clients.

“From day one, Rimini Street’s mission has been to redefine the enterprise software support model by developing innovative new products and services that put client success first,” Brian Slepko, a senior vice president, Global Service Delivery at Rimini Street, said. “Rimini Street continues to invest in its employees who make up the global teams that support and address our clients’ changing needs. We are honoured to be recognized by the Stevie Sales and Customer Service Awards for Rimini Street’s teams and individual successes that contributed to our unwavering devotion to providing ultra-responsive support to our clients.”

The company also received two One Planet® Awards this year, including a gold for Customer Service Team of the Year and an award for Company of the Year. The One Planet Awards is a premier awards program honoring best in business and professional excellence in every industry from around the world.

