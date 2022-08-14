Bagudu, Malami mourn Sole Administrator

GOV. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, have condoled with the family of late Sambo Zogirma, the Sole Administrator of Zogirma-Tilli Area Development Council, in Bunza Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the deceased died from a protracted illness on Friday at Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.

The governor and the minister on Sunday prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Aged 66, the late Zogirma is survived by four wives and 20 children, among his children is Murtala Zogirma, a Councillor representing Zogirma ward in Bunza Local Government Area. (NAN)

KN