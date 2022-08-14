Banditry: Gov. Matawalle lauds Police, hosts retiring CP

GOV. Bello Matawalle has lauded the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for its active role in tackling banditry and kidnapping in parts of Zamfara.

Matawalle made commendation on Saturday while hosting the former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ayuba Elkanah who retired on Aug. 11 after 32 years of service.

He said that the Zamfara Command of the NPF under Elkanah restored law and order in most parts of the state that had hitherto been under bandits’ attacks for several years.

‘The measures we have put in place with your active support have helped significantly to reduce bandits’ attacks in various parts of the state.

“‘Despite some isolated incidents here and there, the state is progressively returning to normal,” he said.

According to Matawalle, on behalf of the people and Government of Zamfara State, I convey to you our most profound appreciation for all you have done during your tenure as Commissioner of Police to improve the security situation of our state.

‘As I stated during the reception organized for you by the Zamfara State Police Command two days ago, for those of us who have worked along with you for about a year now, your exit from service has come to us with mixed feelings.

“While we rejoice with you for a patriotic and committed service to our fatherland for 32 years, we are, however, going to miss you dearly.

“We are going to miss you for your commendable service as our commissioner of police.

“We are going to miss you for the love you have for our state and its people,” Matawalle said.

The governor commended Elkanah for the talent, vast experience, and strategies he deployed to combat the “over-decade-old banditry in the state.

“We also appreciate your faithfulness, support, and cooperation, which significantly contributed to all the gains we have made in the fight against banditry within the past year.

“The successes recorded with your support are pretty evident.

‘You now have a lasting place in our people’s hearts and minds due to your exceptional performance and impressive attributes.

The governor said Elkanah had earned the respect of the people and the government of Zamfara.

The governor assured the retired police officer that Zamfara would always remain his home

“We expect you to continue contributing in every way you can to the progress of the state.

“Your retirement from the Nigeria Police Force indeed calls for celebration.

The governor prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Mr. Elkanah good health, protection, and guidance in his feature endeavour.

In emotionally laden remarks, Mr. Elkanah thanked Gov. Matawalle for several support to the Police Command in its effort to restore law and order in the state.

He commended the traditional rulers and all the people for their various support to the command under his watch.

Elkanah said Zamfara remained a home to him and his family.

(NAN)

KN