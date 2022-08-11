Bandits abduct five Ango Abdullah’s family members, others￼

BANDITS on Tuesday night attacked Yakawada village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna and abducted daughter-in-law of the Chairman, Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and other villagers.

The attack came one month after Sadiq, one of the sons of Professor Ango Abdullahi, was released from captivity of the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was gathered the bandits who stormed the village in large number on motorcycles, attacked the residence of the Village Head, Alhaji Rilwanu Saidu.

A resident of the village, told our correspondent, that the bandits abducted some members of the Village Head’s family and whisked some of his neighbours away.

A source said: “They also went to the resident of the neighbour to the village head and kidnapped the house hold, Abubakar Mijinyawa along with his two wives, namely Aisha and Hajara. And the two wives were both nursing mothers who were abducted with their little babies.”

The source also said the bandits killed one patrol guard, Aminu Lawal, during the attack.

Confirming abduction of his daughter-in-law to journalists in Zaria on Wednesday, Professor Ango Abdullahi, said four of the victim’s children were also abducted.

According to him: “My daughter-in-law, Ramatu Samaila, was among the abductees including her four children. She is the wife of my son who is the village head of Yakawada.”

The Nation also gathered three persons were injured during the attack and taken to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria for treatment.

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Jalige told The Nation that he was yet to receive brief of such incident.

He however promised to contact the Police Division covering the area for details of the incident and brief our Correspondent later.

-The Nation

KN