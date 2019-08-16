IN a bid to deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria, Access Bank has introduced a financing scheme for the procurement of phones for its customers. The bank said scheme would enable more Nigerians to have access to more businesses online.

In a statement in Lagos, Victor Etuokwu, executive director, retail banking, Access Bank, said the loan would provide more Nigerians with access to credit under its Device Finance scheme. “The scheme is designed to provide customers on salary income with the opportunity to purchase smartphones of their choice and pay over a period of 12 months.

“Access Bank has taken the initiative to lead the digitisation of lending in Nigeria and wants every customer to benefit from the modern connected lifestyle. Through our revolutionary and ground-breaking credit schemes such as Device Finance, we will see more Nigerians get connected to do more business online and enjoy social lifestyle of their choice,” he said.

Etuokwu said the financing scheme currently includes smartphone devices with prices ranging from N12,500 to N325,000, at competitive market prices, spread across a 12-month repayment period.

