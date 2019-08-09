Fidelity Bank rewards 190 loyal customers

FIDELITY Bank Plc has given out more than N74 million as cash reward to 190 customers in the northern part of the country under its Northern Market Activation Campaign currently going on across the northern states and Abuja. The loyalty cash reward packaged under the Fidelity Savings Loyalty Scheme was splashed on 190 customers/beneficiaries, comprising 130 Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme, FPSS, and 60 SWEETA account operators.

The bank has so far doled out more than N3 billion to 7,000 customers across the country since the introduction of its loyalty cash reward scheme, designed by the bank four years ago as a way of appreciating loyal customers.

Speaking at the Wuse Market, Abuja, in continuation of the reward scheme for loyal customers in the north, Vanessa Mordi, regional bank head, Fidelity Bank, disclosed that the reward was for Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme (FPSS) and SWEETA account operators. Over 20 individual and group customers were rewarded with sums ranging between N150,000 and N500,000 at the Wuse Market event.

Providing an insight into what qualifies the bank’s customers for the reward, she said: “Once you have an account opened with the bank – either a savings account or a Sweet Account (children’s account), and you operate it very well, you are a prospective winner. Customers can do this with as low as N10,000. It gives us a sense of fulfilment, sense of keeping to our word, which is actually what we stand for. We promised to do this and we are,” Mordi said, noting that the reward scheme holds quarterly.

On the rationale for the cash reward, Mordi stated: “The bank looks at “the loyal customers that have been with us and we try to reward them. For us in Fidelity, we believe in giving back to the society. “It is something that we will continue to do from time to time to keep our customers and us close together. We want to reach out to our customers and find out what their needs are and what we can do to meet them,” she said.

According to her, Fidelity Bank has been in the vanguard of promoting the small and medium enterprises, SMEs, sector. “We cannot do without SMEs. As a financial institution, we have come up with products to support and help SMEs grow. We have also set up the ‘Manage SME Desk’ to advise small and medium scale businesses in their business activities.”

– Aug. 9, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)