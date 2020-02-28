LUCKY customers of Fidelity Bank Plc across the country have received their cash prizes and consolation prizes at the second bi-monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions promo season 4. Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director, Fidelity Bank, said the bank has consistently kept to its words by rewarding customers. He said a total of N68 million in cash prizes as well as other consolations prizes have been won so far.

Okonkwo said this on Monday, at the second Bi-Monthly/4th Monthly Prize Presentation of the GAIM held in Lagos. The customers –Salisu Mohammed and Chinonso Chukwudubem – who both won N2 million respectively, and Adepeju Esther who won N1 million were presented with the cash at the Oshodi branch of Fidelity Bank, Lagos, in the presence of their family members, the media, officials of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council, Lagos State Lotteries Board, among others.

Speaking during the presentation, Okonkwo, who was represented by Richard Madiebo, divisional head, retail banking of the bank, expressed delight at having more winners while assuring that Fidelity Bank would continue to keep its promise of rewarding and improving the living standard of its customers. “Get Alert in Millions Promo is part of the series of our promo which has held over the last 13 years and this is the ninth promo that we have held.

“This promo is meant to improve the standard of living of our customers and also drive the financial inclusion narrative of the federal government. With this, we have been able to avail prizes in cash and consolation prizes.

“We have done about N68 million in cash prices so far and we have N52 million to go. So, what we are telling customers is that this is the time to save money. You are always a winner when you save, it is either you are winning in the area of cash prices or consolation gifts or even in the good service that you are given in any of our branches.

“We have been able to tell customers, not only in the prices we have given, but in the various activities we have also instituted, that the savings culture is here to stay. The fact that the federal government is very interested in the financial inclusion narrative, it is also very important to us in Fidelity Bank. In addition, this is to reach out to customers through financial inclusion strategies, agent banking and using digital channels to further drive that narrative among the various sectors of the economy,” he said.

On how to qualify for the draw, Abisayo Raji, branch manager, Fidelity Bank, Oshodi, said both existing and new customers should simply top up their account with N10,000 for existing customers or someone opening a new account and building it up to N20,000.

