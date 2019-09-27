FIRST Bank of Nigeria has said that innovation and invention among students are essential toward promoting opportunities for growth and development in the country. As a result, the bank has entered into partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria, JAN, to hold National Company of the Year Competition, NCOY.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 25, Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head, marketing and corporate communications, First Bank, noted that the competition remains a platform to strengthen the intellectual development of young people in the society. According to her, the competition with the theme “Activating Disruptors” will hold on October 3, in Lagos.

Ani-Mumuney said the winners would represent Nigeria against fellow JA Africa companies for the title of 2019 JA Africa Company of the Year set to hold in Ghana. “For a team to win this award, it is not sufficient, just to run a financially successful JA company or create an exciting product or service.

“They must also demonstrate an understanding of why the company performed as it did. Judges also look for evidence of innovation in all aspects of a company’s operations. Students also present an Annual Report and host a Trade booth display,” she said.

On her part, Simi Nwogugu, executive director, JAN, said the competition was an opportunity for the firm to showcase depth of potential that lies within the young minds. She said JAN’s role in grooming the next generation of leading entrepreneurs.

Nwogugu commended First Bank for sponsoring the NCOY competition for three consecutive years. She added that the partnership had contributed to the continued growth and development of the country.

She said the partnership was a call-to-action for corporate stakeholders, teachers, youths, entrepreneurs to support the cause of empowering youths to become conscientious leaders leading a vibrant economy.

