VISA has announced it has completed the acquisition of Verifi, a leader in technology solutions that reduce chargebacks.

The acquisition of Verifi strengthens Visa’s role of facilitating trust and transparency across the buying experience by extending its dispute resolution capabilities to support a broad range of payments brands and partners across the ecosystem.

The combination of Verifi’s best-in-class dispute resolution tools with Visa’s suite of risk and fraud management services will:

Save valuable time and resources by connecting all parties in the dispute management process in near real-time to resolve disputes before they become chargebacks.

Give buyers and sellers intelligent, data-driven tools that foster collaboration, build trust, and improve the overall customer experience.

Create an end-to-end solution across every stage of the customer journey that can be complemented by services delivered by CardinalCommerce and CyberSource.

Verifi’s industry leading solutions and expertise further Visa’s value-added capabilities that make it easier for customers to do business, deliver enhanced payment experiences and offer greater protection. Verifi serves more than 25,000 accounts around the world and will continue to serve and support its customers and partners across the industry.

– Sept. 14, 2019 @ 12:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)