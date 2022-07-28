Bauchi Govt, UNICEF inaugurate Nigeria learning passport

THE Bauchi State Government on Thursday inaugurated the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP), to strengthen learning process for pre schoolers in the state.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration between the state government, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and development partners.

Dr Tushar Rane, Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Bauchi, who spoke at the inauguration of the programme in Bauchi, said it would ensure children acquire the right skills.

He said the NLP is an online, offline and mobile learning platform designed to enhance access to digital learning skills for students, especially during the COVID -19 pandemic.

“The NLP will also help to access a variety of high quality learning content.

”The learning passport will help respond to the needs of every child. With online, offline and mobile options, it can help us reach the most vulnerable and marginalised learners,” he said.

He said the project is being powered by Microsoft and funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) in collaboration with UNICEF and Bauchi government.

Rane said the pandemic interrupted education, adding that the learning passport would provide solution to children’s education.

According to him, lack of connectivity affects low-income countries and rural regions in greater proportions and puts children as well as youth in such areas at greater risk of missing out on education.

He reiterated commitment of the UN agency towards creating initiative to strengthen collaboration and accelerate progress on digital learning and skills in the state.

The UNICEF official commended Gov. Bala Mohammed for his support to the development of the education sector.

In his remarks, Mohammmed commended the partners for the initiative, and stressed the readiness of the state government to key into the scheme.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Ibrahim Kashim, the governor said UNICEF has been partnering and assisting the state on viable programmes.

“We adopt the Nigerian learning passport as a solution to improve learning outcomes in the state,” he said, adding that the state government had embraced technology to run the education sector. (NAN)

