Bayern Munich and Juventus meet over possible de Ligt transfer

BAYERN Munich are aiming to sign centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

On Thursday, the German side’s board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic headed to Italy for talks.

Various news reports have linked Netherlands international de Ligt with a move to the Bundesliga champions.

Salahamidzic is now expected to be holding first talks with Juve sports director Federico Cherubini.

De Ligt, 22, is considering leaving Juve after three years, in spite of a contract until 2024, and his agent is expected in Turin by this weekend.

Bayern Munich are reported to have raised their offer to 75 million euros (76.6 million dollars) plus add-ons, but de Ligt has a 120 million euros release clause and Juve want at least 100 million euros.

Already, England’s Chelsea have offered 80 million euros.

De Ligt is reported to be interested in a move to Munich, who have signed two fellow Dutchmen in Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui who like de Ligt played for Ajax in the past.

Bayern Munich have also signed forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool for the new season.(dpa/NAN)

C.E