Bayern Munich’s Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charities

BAYERN Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says he will donate his 2022 FIFA World Cup bonuses later this year to charities in Canada.

Davies, whose parents are from Liberia and will be representing Canada at the tournament in Qatar, was born in a refugee camp in Ghana.

At the age of five he arrived in Canada with his parents, where he obtained Canadian citizenship in 2017 and the same year made his national team debut at age 16.

He joined Bayern Munich in 2019.

Canada have now qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and Davies said on social media he wants to give something back.

“Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life. It enabled me to live my dreams,” he said on Twitter.

“It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back. So, I’ve decided that I will donate this year’s World Cup earnings to charity.”(dpa/NAN)

C.E