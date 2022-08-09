FIVE housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija – Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryan and Groovy were on Monday nominated for possible eviction.

This was announced by Biggie, the coordinator of the show, after Adekunle, the head of house, who had been saddled with the responsibility of nominating housemates made his nomination choice known to Biggie.

Adekunle, who revealed reasons for nominating each of the housemates, said he picked Khalid and Groovy because they happened to be strong contenders, and Bryan, for being a strategic game player.

He explained that there was need to put the strongest contenders in level 2 house up for possible eviction, so as to improve level 1 housemates’ chances of emerging winners in the various tasks

This left the nominated housmates feeling so emotional as Phyna could not hold her tears. (NAN)

A.I