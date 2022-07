Big Brother Naija season seven housemate, Diana has opened up on her relationship status.

She made this revelation while robbing minds with a fellow housemate, Eloswag.

According to Diana, she wasn’t in a committed relationship because her standards were quite different from those she had when she was younger.

It is day 2 of the show and the new set of Level Up Housemates quickly got to getting acquainted with each other.

-The Nation

KN