BBS7: Biggie threatens to disqualify misbehaving housmates￼

BIGGIE has issued a strong warning to any housemates who flout the rule of the show.

This is coming after Etsanyi ‘Beauty’ Tukura was given a strike at the weekend.

The 24-year-old ex-beauty queen was angry with Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Things got tense when a fellow housemate, Ilebaye tried to caution Beauty from raising her voice.

The model and lawyer walked up to Ilebaye and yanked off her wig.

A clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates on Sunday live show.

The two housemates were called out by Biggie. He issued Beauty a Strike while Ilebaye was seriously warned for her actions.

According to Biggie, three more Strikes and Beauty will be disqualified from the show.

Biggie also gives a warning to all the Level 2 Housemates about wasting time whenever he calls on them.

“Time is a valuable asset in this House,” he said.

Amaka and Groovy had a taste of the whip as they got a microphone infringement warning.

-The Nation

KN