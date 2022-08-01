BBS7: Biggie threatens to disqualify misbehaving housmates￼

BIGGIE has issued a strong warning to any housemates who flout the rule of the show.
This is coming after Etsanyi ‘Beauty’ Tukura was given a strike at the weekend.
The 24-year-old ex-beauty queen was angry with Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.
Things got tense when a fellow housemate, Ilebaye tried to caution Beauty from raising her voice.
The model and lawyer walked up to Ilebaye and yanked off her wig.
A clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates on Sunday live show.
The two housemates were called out by Biggie. He issued Beauty a Strike while Ilebaye was seriously warned for her actions.
According to Biggie, three more Strikes and Beauty will be disqualified from the show.
Biggie also gives a warning to all the Level 2 Housemates about wasting time whenever he calls on them.
“Time is a valuable asset in this House,” he said.
Amaka and Groovy had a taste of the whip as they got a microphone infringement warning.
-The Nation
KN