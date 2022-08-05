Be proud of your cultural identity – Lawyer

MR Yinusa Ahmed, an Ilorin based legal practitioner, has urged Nigerians in diaspora to be proud of their origin and always display their cultural identity.

Ahmed, who made the call in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Nigerians should be proud of their rich cultural identity.

According to him, some Nigerians feel ashamed to dress in African attire, eat African food or engage in African dance abroad all in the name of exposure.

“Be proud of your origin. Stop hiding your identity all in the name of exposure. Practice your believe and embrace rich African culture.

“Our culture is not old school. Let us be proud of it. Show it to the world and let us inflict them with our practice and doctrine.

“Nothing to feel ashamed about African culture. Greet your African brothers in a manner that will amaze the Europeans. Stop pretending to deny your identity,” he advised.

The lawyer, however, called on parents to teach their wards basic cultural practices and stop tagging African culture as old school.

He also called on education stakeholders to include culture into school curriculum for children in basic classes. (NAN)

