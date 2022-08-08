Beauty disqualified from BBNaija show

BEAUTY Tukura, one of the Level 2 housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, season 7, was on Sunday disqualified from the show.

This was following Beauty’s mishaviour of breaking the house rules after the Saturday night party, when she got drunk.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show, said the decision was based on her disrespect for the house rules and creating an inhospitable space for fellow housemates.

Beauty, who left in her pyjamas got angry with fellow housemate, Groovy, after the Saturday night party, for dancing and conversing with another female housemate, Chomzy.

Beauty, in annoyance removed her pair of glasses and flung them at Groovy and at another point flung her microphone away.

According to Biggie, these two occurrences fetched her one strike each with another strike she bagged in the previous week when she charged at a fellow housemate, Ilebaye, throwing an object at her.

Beauty got three strikes in all, for her misbehaviour which got her disqualified from the show.

Beauty from Taraba upon arrival at the Big Brother Naija show, on July 23, said she hoped her authenticity and her strategy to “go with the flow” would carry her to the end but unfortunately, she could not make it to the end.

It will be recalled that in 2017 edition of the show, Kemen was disqualified after he was found guilty of touching then co-housemate, Tboss, inappropriately without her consent.

In the 2019 edition of the show, Natacha Akide, popularly called Tacha, was disqualified from the reality show for assaulting her another housemate, Mercy, while in 2020, Erica Nlewedim, was disqualified after threatening to kill her fellow housemate, Laycon, outside the house.

(NAN)

A.I