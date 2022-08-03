Berry emerges winner of African Empire Reality Show Season 2￼

SINGER and dancer Berry has beaten other housemates in the African Empire Reality TV Show to emerge the winner of the second season.

Tagged: ‘The Gladiators’ edition, Berry got, as a winning prize, a branded car and a multi-million naira endorsement deal with Newscrypto.

The grand finale and award ceremony was held at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos.

Following him closely in the race were, Young Gee (First Runner Up) and Boo Daddy (Second Runner Up). They beat the other last standing gladiators; Man Like Maye, Priscilla, Kossy, Blessed Bae, Obi Odogwu, Dozobwoi, 21st, Erika, and Terry who were all honoured with certificates of participation.

The night of glamour drew the curtains of African Empire Reality TV Show, a 30-day creative show for youths of African descent that housed 35 housemates from different parts of the continent in a mansion in Lagos.

The well-attended event also witnessed the presentation of African Youth Renaissance awards to Ara, Boomplay, Newscrypto, MC Mbakara, and Star Guys amongst others.

-The Nation

