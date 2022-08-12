Bet9ja League: RUGIPO FC pips Wolfs Pack FC in opening match

THE ancient town of Owo was agog on Thursday with the commencement of the Bet9ja Ondo State Football League with an interesting encounter between Rufus Giwa FC and Wolfs Pack FC in an opening match.

The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Stadium, Owo, venue of the match, was filled to capacity with both spectators and dignitaries eager to catch the glimpse of the much anticipated state league.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 70 teams are participating in the league, with a total of 14 teams in the North Senatorial District.

Two teams will qualify from the zone to participate in the Super 8 to decide the eventual winner of the tournament.

The opening match for the North Senatorial District in the league, had the first half of the encounter ending 1-1 with both sides missing goal scoring chances.

The second half was not left out of it own interesting moments as both teams kept fans glued to their seats until RUGIPO team doubled their efforts to make the game 2-1, winning the encounter to carry the maximum three points.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Yomi Seriki, commended the management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic for making the facility available for the competition.

Seriki allayed the fears of participants who feared that coming to a school environment for the match could be distrupted by students, who later formed the majority of the spectators.

“I feel very happy that this committee decided to bring the kick-off for Bet9ja Ondo State Football League to this environment.

“l’m sure all of us who are here have seen it all, the spectators have been wonderful; l’m quite impressed with what we have seen.

“We have not made any mistake by bringing it to this environment, with what we have seen; well this is the beginning which is going to get better along the line.

“They (RUGIPO) even presented a good football team. You could see the way and manner they matched up with their opponents, it can only get better,” he said.

Also,The Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, Otunba Dele Ajayi, urged all teams to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the competition.

Ajayi, who expressed joy over the number of spectators at the event, appreciated members of the committee “for a job well done so far”, urging them to continue with the vision of the state FA.

Actions continue in the North Senatorial District for the next two weeks across designated venues in Owo and Ikare, as teams trade tackles.

In continuation of match day one, Optimum FC will trade tackles with Shagari FC at Owo Township Stadium, while Odomode FC will battle Kakaraka FC at Ikare Stadium.(NAN)

