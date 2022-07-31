Beware of scammers’ tricks, Chevron warns job seekers

CHEVRON Nigeria Limited (CNL) has advised job seekers to always check its website and national newspapers for job advertisements.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Brikinn said that the company’s attention was drawn to “circulation of false recruitment information” posted in some media by some persons and organisations.

He said that CNL did not make or authorise such publications.

“Additionally, fraudulent job offers have reportedly been sent through emails, text messages and phone calls by individuals purporting to be staff or representatives of CNL and Chevron Corporation, with the intent to defraud their victims.

“The company dissociates itself from such false job recruitment information and job offers published in any newspaper, web site, email, poster, handbill or any other medium,” he said.

The manager said that CNL did not solicit job applications or initiate recruitment processes through emails, posters, handbills, text messages, social media, or phone calls.

Brikinn said that the company did and would not require applicants to make any payment toward processing any job application, recruitment advertisements requesting candidates to pay money at any point during the recruitment process.

“CNL will not respond to enquiries about fraudulent advertisements and job offers,” he said. (NAN)